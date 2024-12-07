Pirates and Ahly play out Champions League stalemate

The Buccaneers now have four points from two games in Group C.

Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly played to a goalless draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly could not be separated on a stifling hot day in Soweto on Saturday, playing out a goalless draw in their Caf Champions League Group C encounter.

In front of an impressive home crowd, the Buccaneers battled to break down a well-organised Ahly. The visitors from Egypt also rarely threatened the Pirates goal.

In the end, a point was probably a fair result. Both sides now sit on four points after winning their opening group matches.

Saleng back for Pirates

Saturday’s game saw a return to the starting line-up for Monnapule Saleng.

It was the first time the 26 year old had made Riveiro’s first XI since being subbed at half time in the Carling Knockout first round loss to Magesi FC on October 19.

And it was Saleng who caused the most problems for Ahly in the opening half. In the 35th minute, his shot from outside the box took a massive deflection and had to be tipped over the bar by Mohamed El-Shenawy.

In the 41st minute, Evidence Makgopa laid the ball off well for Saleng. His opportunistic effort flew inches wide.

Ahly were defending resolutely but offering little in attack. South African star Percy Tau was left on the bench by Marcel Koller.

It was Saleng who threatened again right at the start of the second half, holding off an Ahly defender, and poking the ball past El-Shenawy. But the shot did not have enough power on it and was cleared.

Mbatha just misses

In the 55th minute, Saleng’s cross from the left was deflected into the path of Thalente Mbatha. Mbatha curled an effort past El-Shenawy but just the wrong side of the post.

Tau was brought on by Koller in the 63rd minute to replace Wessam Abou Ali. And five minutes later, Riveiro made a couple of attacking substitutions of his own, giving Tshegofatso Mabasa and Mohau Nkota a chance to try and break the deadlock.

In the 85th minute some neat work from Tau found Hassan El-Shahat, who turned in the box and fired in a shot that drew an excellent save from Sipho Chaine.