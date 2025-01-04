Pirates rout d’Abidjan to retain unbeaten run in Champs League

As expected, the Buccaneers dominated possession, but they were guilty of missing chances earlier on in the game.

Orlando Pirates handed a hapless Stade d’Abidjan a 3-0 drubbing in a CAF Champions League clash at Orlando Pirates on Saturday to move to the top of Group C.



Goals from Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Deon Hotto made sure that the Buccaneers also maintain their unbeaten run in this year’s competition.



Al-Ahly, who suffered a shock 1-0 loss to CR Belouizdad on Friday, moved down to second spot. Belouizdad are third with six points and Stade d’Abidjan are at the bottom of the group with one point.



ALSO READ: African champions Ahly surrender 27-match unbeaten record

As expected, the Buccaneers dominated possession, but they were guilty of missing chances earlier on in the game.



Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was given a rare start upfront ahead of Evidence Makgopa, missed a good chance to put Pirates in the lead as his free header went wide of goal.



Ten minutes later Deon Hotto chose the wrong option when he whizzled his way into the danger area but decided to cross the ball instead of taking a shot at goal.



Relebohile Mofokeng then tried his luck with a left-footed shot in the 17th minute, but it went narrowly wide of goal.



Five minutes later the self-same Mofokeng broke the deadlock with an easy tap in following some nice move on the right by Mohau Nkota.



Stade d’Abidjan best chance of the half fell to Saint Jean Kore who beat Thabiso Sesane to the ball, but his free header went over the crossbar.



Nkota tried his luck from long range in the 35th minute, but found Drissa Bamba alert in goal. A minute later Bamba was called into action again and this time it was Hotto who drew a good save out of him.



The Buccaneers took their slender lead to the half-time break.



Pirates continued to pile on the pressure on the visitors and were rewarded for their efforts in the 50th minute when Patrick Mswanganyi showed individual brilliance by beating his marker and coolly slotting the ball past Bamba with his right foot.



Maswanganyi then missed a chance to grab a brace just over the hour marker after he was set up by Nkota, but his rushed shot went over the crossbar.



Hotto came close to putting his name in the scoresheet, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.



Jose Riveiro introduced the likes of Azola Tshobeni and Boitumelo Radiopane to give them some CAF football experience and Radiopane missed a chance to repay him with a goal in the 80th minute, but he chose to pass the ball instead of taking a shot at goal.



ALSO READ: African champions Ahly surrender 27-match unbeaten record



The Happy People didn’t have to wait long for a goal though as Hotto put the final nail into Stade d’Abidjan coffin with a cool right-footed finish to make sure that Pirates take all the points and move to the top of Group C with eight points after four games.



Al-Ahly are second with seven points and CR Belouizdad are third with six points while Stade d’Abidjan are at the bottom of the group with one point.