Pirates sign Stellies’ Van Rooyen – report

Stellies have a reputation for selling their star names at the right price.

Orlando Pirates have agreed a deal with Stellenbosch to sign defender Deano Van Rooyen, according to SABC Sport.

Van Rooyen, 27, has been linked with a move to Pirates for some time, and the Stellies captain was surprisingly left on the bench for their 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy last weekend.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker, however, denied after the match that this had anything to do with a potential move to Pirates.

“We’ve always said and maintained that we want to keep our players. We feel that we are a team that can challenge for honours in the league as well as in cup competitions. And that’s our intention: to work as hard as possible to retain our squad,” said Barker.

A selling club?

Stellies, however, are also a club that tend to sell players if the right offer comes in. Ashley Du Preez and Sibongiseni Mthethwa have both gone to Kaizer Chiefs, while Junior Mendieta has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barker’s side may also struggle to hold on to central midfielder Jayden Adams, who has for a long time been linked with a move to Sundowns.