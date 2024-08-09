Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

9 Aug 2024

08:29 am

Pirates sign Stellies’ Van Rooyen – report

Stellies have a reputation for selling their star names at the right price.

Deano Van Rooyen - Stellenbosch

Deano van Rooyen has joined Orlando Pirates, according to SABC Sport. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have agreed a deal with Stellenbosch to sign defender Deano Van Rooyen, according to SABC Sport.

Van Rooyen, 27, has been linked with a move to Pirates for some time, and the Stellies captain was surprisingly left on the bench for their 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy last weekend.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker, however, denied after the match that this had anything to do with a potential move to Pirates.

“We’ve always said and maintained that we want to keep our players. We feel that we are a team that can challenge for honours in the league as well as in cup competitions. And that’s our intention: to work as hard as possible to retain our squad,” said Barker.

A selling club?

Stellies, however, are also a club that tend to sell players if the right offer comes in. Ashley Du Preez and Sibongiseni Mthethwa have both gone to Kaizer Chiefs, while Junior Mendieta has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barker’s side may also struggle to hold on to central midfielder Jayden Adams, who has for a long time been linked with a move to Sundowns.

Read more on these topics

Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C. Steve Barker

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court
News SAA top executive faces criminal charges over sensitive data

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES