Pirates, Sundowns MTN8 semifinal dates revealed

The two-legged semifinals will take place from August 27-September 1.

The Premier Soccer League have announced the dates for the two-legged MTN8 semifinals, which will take place between August 27 and September 1.

Cape Town City will host Orlando Pirates in the first leg of their semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on August 27, with the second leg at Orlando Stadium just four days later, on August 31.

Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Stellenbosch FC for the first leg of their semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 28, with the second leg also four days later, on September 1.

The PSL were not able to organise the semifinals over the next two weekends, as Pirates and Stellies are both competing in Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions.

The Buccaneers are playing CNaPS FC in Madagascar on Sunday in the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary qualifier, with the return leg at Orlando Stadium on August 23.

Stellies, meanwhile, travel to Swaziland where they will play Nsingizini Hotspurs on Saturday in a Caf Confederation Cup preliminary qualifier, with the second leg set for Athlone Stadium on August 24.

Sundowns get some rest

Sundowns have a bye for the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League and it remains to be seen if they and City benefit from the extra rest ahead of the MTN8 semis, or if the extra on-field action helps Pirates and Stellenbosch instead.

While the PSL have still not released the official fixtures for this season’s Betway Premiership, the domestic league is expected to start on September 14, after a delay following the gambling company’s new R900 million sponsorship.

The MTN8 final could welly be played on Saturday, September 7, the week before the league season kicks off.