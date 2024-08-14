Matrose set to leave Pirates and rejoin Chippa?

Azola Matrose of Orlando Pirates (left) during the DStv Diski Challenge 2023/24 match against Kaizer Chiefs at the Tsakani Stadium, Tsakani in March 2024. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Azole Matrose looks set to return to Chippa United on a permanent deal after a failed spell at Orlando Pirates.

In April, Phakaaathi reported that Pirates were considering the attacking midfielder’s future with the club after he struggled to convince the club’s technical team that he has what it takes to play for the Buccaneers.

A source told this website that Pirates were considering sending the Gqeberha-born player out on loan at the Chilli Boys.



But now it has emerged that Matrose could move to Chippa permanent, with SABC Sport reporting that Pirates and Chippa have agreed a deal that will see Matrose return to his home town and hope to revive his career under coach Kwanele Kopo.



“It’s expected that an announcement will be made in the coming days, with Chippa strengthening a side that avoided relegation last season and have tasked Kopo with at least a Top 8 finish this time around,” reported the public broadcaster.

Matrose initially joined the Buccaneers from Chippa in July 2022, but was loaned back to the Chilli Boys for the 2022/23 season.



The 21-year-old returned to Pirates at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, but suffered an injury and upon return to full fitness, he was sent to the club’s Diski Challenge side in order to regain match fitness.



But it does not look like Matrose did enough in the reserve league to convince Pirates coach Jose Riveiro a chance to give him a chance this season.