14 Aug 2024

Mosimane ‘worried’ about Mokoena’s new Sundowns deal

“I was expecting that the boy was going to leave Sundowns," says Mosimane.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane does not see Teboho Mokoena fulfilling his dream of playing overseas some day after the Bafana Bafana midfielder signed a new long-term deal with the Brazilians.

On Saturday, Sundowns announced that Mokoena has signed a new five year deal that will see him at the club until 2029.

Prior to signing the new contract with Sundowns, Mokoena was linked with Premier League side Bournemouth and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane feels Mokoena’s chances of playing overseas are now slim, saying he will be 32 years old when the new Sundowns deal expires.

“What can we say? It’s all about money; it’s all about the future,” Mosimane told FARPost.

“I was expecting that the boy was going to leave Sundowns, but not in a bad way. This was going to help our national team as well. Then, he decided to stay at Sundowns after he was offered a new deal.”

“I’m worried now as to when he will leave, considering his age. He’s around 27, and they have given him a five-year contract, which will expire when he’s 32.

“I don’t see him going overseas now, unless there is a team that can come and buy him out of his contract, which I think it’s very impossible,” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.

Mokoena has been a key figure at Sundowns since he joined the Brazilians from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in 2022.

The midfielder has made 93 appearances for Sundowns, scoring nine goals and making seven assists.

