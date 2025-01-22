PSL postpone all Royal AM games indefinitely

'ExCo has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL Fixture 106 - Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Harry Gwala Stadium at 19h30 – and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures,' read a PSL statement.

The PSL announced on Wednesday that they have postponed all the fixtures of Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM until further notice. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League announced on Wednesday that it had postponed all of Royal AM’s fixtures “until further notice” after failing to receive assurances that the club is able to move forward.

Royal AM have been placed under a preservation order by the South African Revenue Service, with owner Shauwn Mkhize reportedly facing around R40 million in tax debt.

Players back from strike?

Players went on strike this month over unpaid December salaries, with Royal AM unable to fulfil a January 11 Betway Premiership meeting with Chippa United.

The KZN side seemed to have resolved the salary issues somewhat, with players returning to training, but the PSL said on Wednesday that it had not received the necessary written assurances.

“On 9 January 2025 Royal AM FC informed the League that it could not meet its commitments in respect of its match against Chippa United FC on 11 January 2025 due to difficulties arising from the appointment of a Curator,” read a PSL statement.

“The Executive Committee (ExCo) has since convened three separate meetings seeking the assurance that the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion.

On 17 January 2025 ExCo were informed that a joint letter of comfort (from club management and the Curator) would be provided confirming that the issues that led to the club being unable to meet its commitments had been resolved.

“No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming and ExCo has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL Fixture 106 – Royal AM vs Orlando Pirates Harry Gwala Stadium at 19h30 – and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures (Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup) until further notice.

“The Executive Committee will meet again on Friday 24 January 2025 at 11h00 to afford Royal AM (under curatorship) to make representations regarding this matter.”

Will Royal AM ever play again?

As well as playing Pirates on Thursday, Royal AM were supposed to play Milford FC at home in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Monday. But for now none of their fixtures are able to be played, which has to throw their very existence into serious doubt.