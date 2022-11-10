Rabale happy to have helped Sundowns reach Champions League final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After securing their place in the Caf Women’s Champions League final, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Boitumelo Rabale has admitted that they found it very difficult to beat Simba Queens in the semi-finals.



A spectacular goal by Rabale in the last 15 minutes of the match earned Sundowns a 1-0 win over the Tanzanian side and a place in Sunday’s final.



“We are very excited about the victory because our opponents were difficult to break down across the pitch. It is always a pleasure to play a part in the team’s success and scoring the winning goal means so much to me,” said Rabale.

“This victory was a result of our hard work and absolute determination to retain the continental title we won last year.”

The Brazilians midfielder was named Woman-of-the-Match after the game.

This was the second time Rabale got the accolade in the tournament and she says she is more happy that she got to play a role In helping the team reach the final.

“I am very happy to have won the woman-of-the-match again and to help my team to reach the final of this prestigious competition,” the Lesotho international added.

Sundowns will now meet hosts ASFAR in the final on Sunday.

This will be the second time that the sides meet, having played to a goalless draw in a group match earlier in the competition.