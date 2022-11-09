Rabale fires Sundowns into Champions League final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A moment of brilliance from Boitumelo Rabale steered Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies into the final of the Caf Women’s Champions League after a 1-0 win over Simba Queens in a tightly contested semi-final affair at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco on Wednesday.



It wasn’t the best of plays from the defending champions, with Simba giving them a tough time. But, the goal from Rabale was worthy of a win to keep her side in the tournament and to give Sundowns a chance to lift the trophy for the second time in a row.

From the start, Simba were giving the South Africans a difficult time, with the Brazilians not able to unlock their defence and not creating enough clear cut chances.

The defending champions would get a chance to test the Tanzanian goalkeeper Gelwa Lugomba with a free-kick in the 20th minute, but Rabale couldn’t find the target.

Minutes later, Sundowns Ladies almost made a blunder at the back after a misjudged ball by their defence gave Simba a chance to get a shot a goal with Opah Clementine smelling a goal, but the Brazilians’ goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was quick off her line to save the ball.

Sundowns also survived a scare in the 39th minute when a free-kick from Simba’s defender Vivian Odhiambo went inches wide from Dlamini’s poles.

The teams went into the break still goalless.

There was no much change in Sundowns play in the opening minutes of the second half, instead, they survived another scare at goals as Simba made a great attack in the 52nd minute, but Dlamini was able to make a good stop to keep the score-line goalless.

With the hour mark having passed, Banyana Ba Style began to be desperate for a goal, with attempts from long range just going way off target and they even conceded a lot of fouls.

While everything seemed to be not going their way, a moment of magic prevailed from Downs Ladies after a beautiful play saw Melinda Kgadiete setting up Rabale, who hit a beautiful curling shot from outside the box to finally make it 1-0 in the 76th minute and Simba weren’t able to make a come-back.

The Brazilians will meet the winner between ASFAR and Bayelsa Queens in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday.