Ramoreboli ‘proud’ of Jwaneng despite defeat to Pirates

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli insisted that he was “proud” of his charges despite their exit from the CAF Champions League.



Jwaneng were knocked out by Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary round stage after losing 3-0 on aggregate over two legs.



The Botswana champions lost 2-0 to the Buccaneers in the first leg at home last week Saturday and the suffered a 1-0 loss to Pirates in Orlando on Saturday courtesy of a late strike by Monnapule Saleng.



Despite the defeat, Ramoreboli was super proud of the effort his team put over the two legs.



“Firstly, congratulations to Orlando Pirates for qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League. I think we did everything in our power to try and turn things around. We gave the same performance we did at home, unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be,” said Ramoreboli during the post-match conference in Orlando on Saturday night. .



“We did everything possible to win the match. We came here [at Orlando Stadium], we never sat back, we played, we gave everything, unfortunately it was not meant to be. But there’s always a room for improvement and you take lessons from every game. And as much as I’m disappointed with the result, I’m proud of the performance of the team,” he added.



Ramoreboli acknowledged Jwaneng could have done better in terms of converting chances especially in the first half of the match.



“We’re disappointed that we’re not going to be part of the teams that will be in the group stages. Last season it was Orlando Pirates and we celebrated and we took lessons from qualifying [for the grou[ stage] and today we’re the ones that are not going through to the group stage and we take lessons from that. We go back and we try to motivate the players and we try to improve.



“In a game of football, for you to win, you must score goals. It doesn’t matter how well you keep the ball, how well you play and how many chances you create. If you don’t hit the back of the net, all of that doesn’t count, We played well and the only disappointment is that we didn’t convert our chances,” concluded Ramoreboli,