Pirates beat Jwaneng to reach CAF Champions League group stage

It was the first time since the 2018/19 season that the Buccaneers had reached the group stages of the continental club competition.

Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League, First Preliminary Round, 2nd Leg match against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Monnapule Saleng scored a late winner as Orlando Pirates edged Jwaneng Galaxy 1-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round to progress 3-0 on aggregate.



It was clear from the first whistle that Jwaneng were looking for an early goal as they took the game to the hosts with the likes of Gilbert Baruti and Thabang Sesinyi taking shots at goals from long range.



First it was Baruti who tested Chaine from long range in the fourth minute, but his shot was saved by Sipho Chaine.

Sesinyi also tried his luck from long range in the 20th minute, but again Chaine was well-positioned to make another save.

Pirates were cautious in their approach in the first half as they looked to protect their 2-0 lead from the first leg in Botswana, and as a result, they did not create clear-cut chances in the first 45 minutes.

But the Buccaneers were the happier side at the break because they managed to prevent Jwaneng from scoring, with the teams locked at 0-0 at the half-time break.

Jwaneng continued to pose questions on the Pirates defence in the second half, with Thero Setsile takes a snap shot towards goal in the 49th minute, but his shot went over the crossbar.

A minute late Tshegofatso Mabasa almost the home side in the lead when a cross from the left found him unmarked inside the box, but his header was saved by Phoko.

Pirates best chance of the second half fell to Deon Hotto in the 67th minute when he was put through on goals by Mabasa, but Phoko did well to come out of his area to make a good save with his foot.



Phoko was called into action five minutes later when Kabelo Dlamini dribbled passed the Jwaleng defence and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal, but Phoko was well-positioned again to make a save.



Just when it looked like the game will finish in a goalless draw, Monnapule Saleng broke the deadlock with a cool finish after he was set through on goals by substitute Relebohile Mofokeng.