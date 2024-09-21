Sundowns through to the group stage of the Champions League

Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round 2nd leg match against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 21 September 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the group stage of the CAF Champions League following yet another 4-0 rout against Mbabane Swallows at a cold Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

While most parts of South Africa were experiencing nippy weather conditions, Sundowns proved too hot to handle for Swallows who were simply outplayed over the two legs.

The Brazilians won the second preliminary round tie with a resounding 8-0 aggregate score line against the champions of Eswatini.



The result means Sundowns will form part of the 16 teams in the tournament proper. All the winners of the second round will be drawn into four groups of four teams where a home and away round-robin phase will ensue.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition with Sundowns chasing their second medal following their triumphant run in 2016.



Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi made wholesale changes to his line-up but it didn’t show as his team showed no mercy on Swallows.

Sundowns went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but they blitzed to three goals in eight minutes after the restart. Kobamelo Kodisang opened the scoring three minutes before half time.

After Masandawana controlled the opening 45 minutes, they were rewarded for their efforts as Kodisang gave them the lead with a tap in at the far post after Divine Lunga weaved his way through the Swallows defence to set him up.

It was the former Platinum Stars youth product’s first goal in Sundowns colours following his arrival from Portuguese topflight team Moreirense before the season started.

Youngster Malibongwe Khoza doubled Sundowns’ lead on the hour mark with a powerful header from a Thembinkosi Lorch free kick.



Lorch went from provider to getting his name on the score sheet four minutes later with a sample finish from a cross by Kodisang.

Three minutes later, Sphelele Mkhulise joined in the party with a thunderous finish inside the box after the Swallows defence was caught napping on the ball. The visitors couldn’t beat the press and Mkhulise found the top corner following a well-timed run into the box.

It was a well-deserved victory for the South African league champions who will meet much tougher opponents in the next round.



Sundowns were knocked out in the semifinal of the tournament by Esperance last season and they will be hoping for a better showing this time around.