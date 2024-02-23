Local Soccer

23 Feb 2024

07:04 am

Ramovic hails ‘unbelievable’ ex-Chiefs striker Nurkovic

'Every team would be glad to have Samir in their squad,' said the Galaxy head coach.

Samir Nurkovic - TS Galaxy

Samir Nurkovic celebrates his most recent DStv Premiership goal. Picture :Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic believes any team in the country would benefit from having a striker of the quality of former Amakhosi striker Samir Nurkovic in their ranks.

The Serbian attacker netted 14 times for Chiefs in all competitions in the 2019/20 season, as Ernst Middendorp’s Amakhosi came within a whisker of winning the DStv Premiership title.

Nurkovic had a less successful second season at Chiefs, and has had his injury problems, but he already has six goals in all competitions for Galaxy this season, with all but two of his 14 appearances coming off the bench. All of his six goals, meanwhile, have come as a substitute.

Goal-getter

Nurkovic was on target last weekend as the season resumed, netting in a 3-1 DStv Premiership win over Golden Arrows. The two teams will meet again in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Friday.

“Samir is unbelievable,” said Ramovic.

“I have seen so many players, and I didn’t see so many that were as hard working, with as fantastic an attitude. We are just lucky to have Samir in our team. He is on top (now) with his fitness and will help us a lot.

“There are still 14 games to go in the league, and hopefully four more cup games. Samir has no injuries and every day he trains his best, every team would be glad to have Samir in their squad and I am sure we will see a lot of him.”

