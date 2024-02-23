Johnson still believes in misfiring Chiefs strikers

'I think what we have is good enough to take us to the end of the season,' said the Chiefs interim head coach.

Cavin Johnson still believes his strikers can win him the Nedbank Cup. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson has no regrets over the decision to not bring in any attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Chiefs have struggled in front of goal this season, netting just 20 goals in 21 games in all competitions. Amakhosi again missed a host of chances again when their season resumed on Sunday in a goalless DStv Premiership draw with Royal AM.

This added fuel to the fire of those who believe Amakhosi should have brought in some more attacking talent in January.

Johnson only arrived in the Chiefs job towards the end of October, and referenced this as the main reason he did not suggest he side dip into the January transfer market.

‘What we have is good enough’

“If, as a coach, I come into a group of 30 players and say they are not good enough, and we need to strengthen, it means I have not taken seriously my work that I can do with them to make them better.

“That is why we did not sign anyone in the window.

“I think what we have is good enough to take us to the end of the season, to get many points (in the league), and I pray to win a trophy,” said Johnson, however.

“We do have quality strikers, like Ashley (Du Preez), Ranga (Chivaviro), (Jasond) Gonzalez … Pule Mmodi and Christian Saile who we work with constantly.

“I don’t think teams can buy success. You can buy good players … but you (still) need to work on a lot of things.”

Chiefs’ last chance of silverware this season is the Nedbank Cup, and they will host Patrice Motsepe Championship side Milford FC in the last 32 on Sunday.