Riveiro hails extraordinary Pirates ahead of AmaZulu test

"It was always a good group but the human level that we have there in the locker room is really good,” said Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates celebrate a goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against SuperSport United FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Jose Riveiro is counting on the camaraderie within his Orlando Pirates squad to maintain the perfect start to the Betway Premiership season.

The Buccaneers, who kept their 100 percent win record in the league by securing a 2-0 win over SuperSport United on Tuesday night, will face AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday (kick-off is at 7.30pm).

The victory against Matsatsantsa saw Pirates temporarily topple Sundowns at the top, but the Brazilians have since reclaimed their position after their 2-1 win over Royal AM on Wednesday.



Riveiro was pleased with his side’s response against SuperSport following their exit from the Carling Knockout at the hands of Magesi FC last weekend.

“The players you saw against SuperSport United and those who didn’t make it to the match day squad I think we have a good atmosphere.

“Everybody is trying his best, trying to contribute to the team and we have to take care of ourselves,” added Riveiro.

Riveiro admitted that the criticism they got after their exit from the league cup motivated them to do well against SuperSport.

“The players are humans, they have feelings and emotions. So, it was an important game for all of them to come back today (Tuesday) with a fantastic performance.

“I’m happy to see this quality and young team working together and growing together.”



AmaZulu targeting Pirates scalp

Meanwhile, AmaZulu will be looking to register their first win of the season when they face Pirates on Friday.

Usuthu have lost all three opening league matches this season and are at the bottom of the log standings.

Last Friday, they were booted out of the Carling Knockout by Stellenbosch FC, losing 2-1 at home in the round of 16.



New co-head coach Arthur Zwane, however, is optimistic that they have enough quality in their squad to turn the club’s fortunes around starting with the game against Pirates.

“There is no doubt we have so much quality in the team. The players are coming from a situation where they have been losing games and the morale is a bit low. So, it is our responsibility to try to lift it and make the players start believing in themselves even more,” said Zwane.