Riveiro lauds team effort after Pirates sink SuperSport

'I am happy with Deano and with the team in general,' said the Pirates head coach.

Jose Riveiro was happy with his Orlando Pirates side after the win against SuperSport. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was impressed with Deano Van Rooyen after his full back gave a Man-of-the-Match display in the 2-0 Betway Premiership win over SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Makgopa and Hotto fire Pirates past SuperSport

But the Spaniard also felt it was a team effort and that there were many players in his team who could have won the award.

“Physicality in this type of game is very important,” the Riveiro told SuperSport TV, after Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto’s goals had made it four out of four league wins to start the season.

“For Man-of-the-Match, there could have been six or seven candidates, but I am happy with Deano and with the team in general.”

Riveiro gave a first Premiership start to 19 year-old Mohau Nkota against SuperSport, and the Pirates forward impressed, though his finishing was wayward.

“It is just the beginning. He needs to understand it is just one game. He needs to work on a lot of things. But for 65 minutes he played with his own personality and that is what matters for me. He needs to work hard, in professional football nothing comes for free.”

Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘The future belongs to him’

The Pirates coach also had words of praise for young Pirates and Bafana start Relebohile Mofokeng, whose turns 20 on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: How Nabi’s trust in Chiefs’ Chivaviro paid off

“It is difficult to know the age of Rele when you see him on the field,” added Riveiro.

“It is just a number, he needs to keep improving, he still has a lot of space to become a better player. The future belongs to him.”