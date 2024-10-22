Makgopa and Hotto fire Pirates past SuperSport

Pirates striker Makgopa's 2nd minute goal puts his side on the way to a 2-0 win.

Evidence Makgopa’s early goal and Deon Hotto’s late strike were enough for Orlando Pirates to beat SuperSport United 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Jose Riveiro’s Pirates bounced back from their shock Carling Black Label Knockout loss to Magesi FC to make it four league wins out of four to start the season.

Wasteful Pirates

The Buccaneers wasted several other opportunities, but SuperSport were not able to capitalise as their woes in front of goal this season go on.

Gavin Hunt’s side had their moments, but have now scored just twice in seven games in all competitions.

Riveiro rang the changes from Saturday’s cup defeat at the same venue.

Thalente Mbatha returned to the side after injury, and was partnered by Makheleni Makhaula in central midfield.

Monnapule Saleng and Karim Kimvuidi were not even in the Buccaneers squad, while Patrick Maswanganyi returned to the starting line-up.

19 year-old forward Mohau Nkota was given his first start of the season, with Makgopa was preferred to Tshegofatso Mabasa as the main striker.

And it took only just over a minute for Makgopa to get on the scoresheet. SuperSport central defenders Pogiso Sanoka and Thulani Hlatshwayo were caught cold by Thabiso Sesane’s long ball, and Makgopa pounced to lift the ball over Ricardo Goss and into the net.

Pirates pile the pressure on

Pirates could easily have doubled their lead not long after as Mbatha lashed a ball across the face of goal and Nkosinathi Sibisi was inches away from connecting at the back post.

Makgopa then fired another effort from the edge of the box just wide as the Buccaneers exploded out of the blocks.

In the 10th minute, Nkota’s superb ball over the top found Relebohile Mofokeng, but while he also beat Goss, his effort went just wide.

By the 15th minute, Pirates had managed an eye-watering seven shots on goal.

SuperSport, however, did slowly manage to get a foothold in the game.

SuperSport denied by Pirates’ Chaine

In the 25th minute former Pirates winger Vincent Pule won a free kick on the edge of the box.

Lyle Lakay stepped up and hit his free kick on target but Sipho Chaine easily parried the ball away. Chaine had far more difficulties just a minute later, doing brilliantly to save Tashreeq Morris’ header. Pule put in the rebound but was correctly ruled offside.

Pirates started the second half in a similar vein to the first, piling the pressure on SuperSport. For all their intricate attacking play, however, they couldn’t find a finish, Nkota blasting a great chance over the bar in the 53rd minute.

Hunt responded with a triple substitution, bringing on Ime Okon, Donay, Jansen and Keanin Ayer. And again SuperSport started to exert some pressure, Sipho Chaine fumbling one Jansen cross, but no SuperSport player was on hand to pounce.

Mofokeng should have doubled Pirates’ lead with seven minutes left, going round Goss but delaying his shot, which was blocked by Okon.

But Hotto did find a second in stoppage time as his low shot from the edge of the box beat Goss.