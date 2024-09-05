Ronwen Williams in shock over Ballon D’or nomination

'I'm speechless and I've got no words to describe how I'm feeling at the moment,' said Williams.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is still in disbelief after his 2024 Ballon D’or awards nomination.

Williams is in good company, alongside nine other goalkeepers from around the world including Emiliano Martinez of Argentina and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin who are also vying for the Yashin Trophy gong that will be awarded on October 28 in Paris.

ALSO READ: Ronwen Williams up for Ballon d’Or award

It’s a well-deserved recognition for a 32-year-old who is the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season. In the past year, Williams has also lifted the Caf African Football League, the Betway Premiership and picked up a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

“I’m speechless and I’ve got no words to describe how I’m feeling at the moment. It’s a surreal feeling, I’m still in shock and it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Williams told the Sundowns’ media team.

“I’m just proud, excited and not for myself but more for South Africa as a whole. I hope this will inspire the next generation and inspire the current players to just believe and chase their dreams. To believe that as South Africans, we can achieve the unthinkable.

“So I’m proud and happy. I can’t express how I’m really feeling. It’s like my body has left me. I’ve never had a feeling like this before but I’m just proud of myself.”

Williams has had a distinguished career from his time at SuperSport United, where he made over 350 league appearances and won seven major cup competitions. His game soared to greater heights after he moved to the Brazilians in 2022, on the back of 18 years at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“There’s so many people I can thank and so many coaches and teammates who helped throughout the journey. It didn’t start now, it started years ago and obviously, I want to thank my parents also,” he added.

“With the reaction, I couldn’t believe it when our media officer gave me a call, I thought he was joking around with me and he said he was serious and I honestly went numb. I didn’t have any feelings and I didn’t know how to feel and what to feel but when he congratulated me and wished me well that’s when it sunk in.

ALSO READ: Messi missing from Ballon d’Or nominees, Spanish stars dominate

“I told my partner and my son and we just had a moment. Tears were rolling and I just got very emotional because it has been a rollercoaster of a career from where I come from to where I am now, so I just had a lot of mixed emotions.”