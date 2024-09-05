Broos explains Zwane Bafana captaincy

'I think he is the right man, and I hope he can help give this team victories,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos says the respect Themba Zwane has within the Bafana Bafana squad is the reason he was chosen as Bafana captain, in the absence of an injured Ronwen Williams.

Zwane will skipper the team on Friday at Orlando Stadium against Uganda and in Juba against South Sudan on Tuesday, as Bafana hope to get their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K qualifying campaign off to a flying start.

ALSO READ: Lekgwathi – You can’t bench Themba Zwane

“Themba has the respect of the whole group, even the technical staff, so I think he is the right man, and I hope he can help give this team victories,” the Bafana head coach told reporters at a pre-match press conference at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

“With Ronwen over the last two years we have been very successful and I hope tomorrow he (Zwane) will also give us a needed victory.”

Broos – ‘I was a happy coach’

Broos also said that Bafana’s performance in training had allayed his fears that some players may not be ready for action, given the delay to the start of the Betway Premiership season, which will only kick off on September 14.

ALSO READ: Williams in shock over Ballon D’or nomination

“I was a bit afraid at the beginning of the week that we lakced competitive matches, but after training yesterday … I am sure the team will be ready. I don’t think that will be a problem. The guys are as motivated as ever … so I was a happy coach after training.”

Broos added that he has a full squad to select from, and again warned against complacency against Uganda.

Bafana to face ‘a tough team’

“We know Uganda are not the best team in Africa, but they are a tough team … it will be a tough game tomorrow. We need to achieve our best level like we have in previous games.

“The only thing important tomorrow is the result. If we can do it with good football ok, if we do it by fighting, ok, after 90 minutes we need a victory.”