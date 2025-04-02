Why Khune was upset with Ronwen in Sundowns’ Champions League win

'If our captain is relaxed, let us all relax,’ said the former Chiefs goalkeeper.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkepeer Itumeleng Khune criticised Ronwen Williams for slowing down play in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 Caf Champions League quartefinal, first leg win over Esperance on Tuesday.

Khune feels Sundowns’ goalkeeper seemed content with the narrow win. And he argues this was a dangerous ploy from the Bafana captain ahead of the second leg in Tunis on April 8.

Khune – ‘The coach and the captain doing the opposite’

He contrasted Williams’ behaviour with that of Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who appeared to be encouraging his players to go for a second goal at Loftus Stadium.

“What I like about the coach, I saw in the second half he was pushing his players to say ‘let’s go get the second goal’ and you see the Bafana Bafana number one (Williams) juggling the ball – now you have two people, the coach and the captain doing the opposite,” Khune told SABC Sport.

“What message are you sending to the players? That … ‘if our captain is relaxed, let us all relax’. But they need to be careful of that going forward.”

Khune also pointed out the potential problems with a slender 1-0 win, given the advantages for the home side in Tunis.

“It’s the most dangerous result in a football match … it’s not going to be easy when they travel,” Khune added.

‘It’s too much’

“First, traveling. Secondly, conditions. Thirdly, food that they are going to eat. The coach (Miguel Cardoso) spoke about the PSL giving them the full support when they play continental football and unfortunately that is not happening. Hopefully in the future they will help the teams that are playing in the continent.

“They (Sundowns) were playing Friday, they played today, they play next week Tuesday, it’s too much. They are going to be traveling to Tunisia and it’s not going to be easy.”