19 Apr 2024

Safa hoping for dates for Banyana WAFCON defence

'SAFA is looking forward to the announcement of the dates of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON),' read a Safa statement

Danny Jordaan - SAFA

Danny Jordaan is in Rabat for the CAF Executive meeting. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (SAFA) say they expect the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to name the dates for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at a Caf Executive meeting in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Safa said in a statement that their president Danny Jordaan had travelled to Morocco to attend the meeting, and will give a briefing on what happened at the Safa congress last weekend.

The association claim that “more than 50 women were part of the delegates from different regions and represented the structures of football, some of them presidents and some vice presidents.

“They expressed their satisfaction with the progress that SAFA has made, and the commitment to women’s football.”

On the CAF Executive meeting, the statement said “SAFA is looking forward to the announcement of the dates of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).”

Calendar troubles

Banyana won the WAFCON for the first time in 2022, but their hopes of defending their title this year depend on CAF finding a slot in the calendar for the tournament in Morocco to take place.

It has been previously reported that the WAFCON may not take place this year, if there is no room for it in the schedule.

