Sekhukhune break silence on Shaune Mogaila’s fatal accident

Alcohol and a white powder believed to be cocaine were allegedly found in Mogaila’s car.

Shaune Mogaila of Sekhukhune United was involved in a horrific accident that claimed a little girl’s life in Tembia on Wednesday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United have conveyed their message of condolence to the family of the little girl who was killed during a car accident involving their player Shaune Mogaila.

Nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela tragically lost her life during the horrific head-on collision on Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa on Wednesday.

Gomolemo was travelling with her mother and a 13-year-old neighbour in a red Hyundai Grand i10 when they collided with Mogaila’s BMW M2.



The mother and the 13-year-old were taken to hospital and they are said to be fighting for their lives.

A video of the accident has since surfaced on social media, showing Mogaila losing control of his car and it collided with the other car that was driving in the opposite lane.

Mogaila, who is set to appear at the Tembisa magistrate court today (Friday), handed himself to the police after he initially fled the accident scene.

Sekhukhune have now released a statement confirming the incident and also conveyed their condolences to Gomolemo’s family.

“Sekhukhune United FC regrettably learnt of the unfortunate incident involving one of our players, Shaune Mogaila,” read the club statement.

“We would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the minor who lost her life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who have been injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery.



The club stated that they would not comment further as the matter is currently before the courts.