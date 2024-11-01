Sekhukhune United’s Shaune Mogaila granted R20k bail as case postponed to 2025

No specific conditions were attached to Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila's bail.

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila’s BMW was involved in a fatal crash in Tembisa. Picture: EMPD

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been granted bail of R20 000 and will be released from custody.

Mogaila appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Friday, facing charges related to a tragic car accident that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old girl.

The 29-year-old has been charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Sekhukhune United’s Shaune Mogaila in court

During Friday’s court proceedings, the state did not oppose Mogaila’s release and no specific conditions were attached to his bail.

The case has been postponed to 4 February 2025 to allow for further investigation.

Authorities are awaiting postmortem results and an analysis of video footage related to the incident.

“Note that you will be released from custody and you are ordered to appear before this court personally before court number two at 8:30[am] and remain present until you are excused by this court,” the magistrate warned Mogaila.

The presiding officer cautioned the footballer that a warrant of arrest would be issued should he fail to pitch up at his next court appearance.

“There are consequences for such failure to appear in court. Note that when you fail to comply with the order that the court has made, your bail may be provisionally declared cancelled, the money will be provisionally forfeited to the state and the court may issue a warrant of arrest.

“If you still do not appear that can lead to the final forfeiture of your bail money,” she ruled.

Nine-year-old dies in accident

The accident occurred on Wednesday along Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa, where Mogaila’s BMW M2 collided with a Hyundai Grand i10.

The crash tragically claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela-Kekana.

The nine-year-old’s mother, Keo Mavimbela-Kekana, and a 13-year-old boy sustained critical injuries and are reportedly in the ICU at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

Mogaila initially fled the scene but later turned himself in at the Rabie Ridge police station.

According to the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), cocaine, marijuana edibles, and alcohol were found in Mogaila’s vehicle.

Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle capturing the incident has since circulated on social media.

Sekhukhune United statement on Shaune Mogaila

On Thursday, Sekhukhune United extended their condolences to the family of the child who lost their life in the tragic accident.

“Sekhukhune United FC regrettably learnt of the unfortunate incident involving one of our players, Shaune Mogaila.

“We would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the minor who lost her life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who have been injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The club is unable to comment further as the matter is before the court,” the club said in a statement.

