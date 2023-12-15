Sekhukhune coach Seema chooses to forget after AmaZulu loss

'We were just unlucky in some instances that we couldn’t get a goal,' said the Babina Noko mentor.

Despite losing in the DStv Premiership against AmaZulu FC on Wednesday, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema believes his side deserved to at least get a draw.

ALSO READ: Galaxy’s Mbunjana eager for Carling Knockout glory

Seema’s charges lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium a game that Seema admits they weren’t at their level best in

Babina Noko were punished in the 24th minute by Sede Junior Dion, with the Limpopo-based side failing to make a comeback, despite managing to stop the hosts from getting more goals.

Sekhukhune came into the match with the team enjoying a three games unbeaten run, which saw them record two victories after beating Chippa United in the league and Diables Noirs in the Caf Confederation Cup, while also registering a draw against Stade Malien in the continental tournament.

“I think it’s 90 minutes that we quickly need to forget about in terms of results,” said the Sekhukhune head coach.

“But in terms of the effort and the fighting spirit, I cannot blame the guys. I think we fought until the last minute. I think after defending so much against a very dangerous AmaZulu – (they are) dynamic, strong and quick and after we conceded a goal like we conceded, I feel for the guys (his players) if they feel hard done by,” said Seema.

“Looking at our performance, I don’t think we were at our best to win the match.

‘We did enough to get a draw’

“However, we did enough to get a draw. We were just unlucky in some instances that we couldn’t get a goal. It’s a game that we want to quickly forget about, but in terms of the effort, there is a lot that we can take from this. And you can see that this team (Sekhukhune) has a fight in them.”

Sekhukhuneare are having a busy campaign with the club havingplayed three group stage games in the Confederation Cup in their quest to qualify for the competition’s knockout stages.

ALSO READ: Kompany says Foster ‘just can’t’ play for Bafana right now

In the league, Babina Noko have to work their way up the table with the team currently sitting in 11th place with 17 points from 14 matches.