Komphela admits Swallows players went on strike before SuperSport loss

'It would have been bad not to honour the fixture. The result is bad but do you want to tell me what is worse?' said the Swallows coach after the game.

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has admitted his players went on strike for ten days before the SuperSport United game. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Steve Komphela has admitted Moroka Swallows’ players did not train for ten days leading up to Friday’s 2-1 DStv Premiership loss at home to SuperSport United, because the players went on strike over unpaid wages.

Steve Komphela confirms players DIDN'T train for 10 days leading up to 2-1 loss to SuperSport United.

He also talks about how he convinced players to honour the match. pic.twitter.com/7ogB2hzYqT December 15, 2023

Gabadinho Mhango gave Swallows the lead in the 69th minute, but Matsatsantsa netted twice in the last five minutes to grab an important three points.

After the match, however, it emerged that Komphela had to leave a voice note for his players, telling them they had to play.

“I am trying to be part of the solution,” Komphela told journalists after the game.

“I could have taken an easy decision to say I am stepping out of this, but do I help anyone (doing that)?

“Do I help the players, the team? This is what was happening every day. I reported to training, I was there to try and sort out the challenges, then the players would go back (home). There was not a single day I was not at work.

‘I had to do my job’

“For ten days we were not training, but I was there from morning to evening. I had to do my job. I was trying to solve the problem.

“I had to send a voice note to the players, to tell them to report for duty. It would have been bad not to honour the fixture. The result is bad but do you want to tell me what is worse? I will take a bashing trying to protect the game.

“We could have taken the easy way out and cancelled the match … but we are trying to solve the problem. Where we are at is a culmination of what has been happening. We can’t hide from this.”