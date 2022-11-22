Senong backs Truter to succeed at Sekhukhune United

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United head of development Thabo Senong believes new club head coach Brandon Truter will help the team reach greater heights in the DStv Premiership.



ALSO READ: Zungu quashes ‘rival’ talk with Jali

Truter recently joined Babina Noko after they sacked Kaitano Tembo.



The 52-year-old Truter takes charge of the Limpopo based club just a couple of months after he was released by AmaZulu FC following a string of poor results.

“We have someone who is very experienced and has worked well at his previous teams. Coach Truter is someone who has good management skills. Hence I believe that he is capable of doing a good job. He comes to the team with great expectations and the management regard him very high as well,” said Senong, who is a former Bafana Bafana assistant coach.

“I think we are going to work well together with him and the rest of the technical team. The players are also happy to have someone like him, because he is very ambitious and always seeks to bring the best out of his players.”

Sekhukhune went into the Fifa break sitting in position 15 on the league table. They only managed to gather 11 points in the 12 games played so far, leading to Tembo’s sacking.

Senong reckons that Babina Noko have enough time to fix their mistakes and they will be starting on a clean slate when the league resumes.

“It is a bad start, but we can’t be throwing in the towel. We know what the squad is capable of and this is something that will be rectified when come back from the break.”