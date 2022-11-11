Sekhukhune United rope in Brandon Truter as new head coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United have finally found the replacement for Kaitano Tembo, with the club announcing Brandon Truter as their new coach on Friday afternoon.



Babina Noko parted ways with Tembo earlier this month, with the former SuperSport United mentor having only joined the club in June.

The announcement of Truter at Sekhukhune coach comes at a time when the DStv Premiership is on a break until the end of the Fifa World Cup, with the league expected to resume later in December.

Truter joins the Limpopo outfit after he was sacked by AmaZulu FC last month.

“Sekhukhune United is delighted to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter on a contract until 2025. Truter joins ‘Babina Noko’ after impressing the board with his long term vision for returning the team to the level the team want to compete at, couple of his drive and determination in achieving that,” read a statement from the club.

“Truter will assisted by McDonald Makhubedu as the only assistant in a revamped technical team with further announcements to be made in due course.”

In his appointment, Truter says he is excited about joining the club and he can’t wait to start the job.

“It is with great honour to be appointed as head coach to this ambitious club and I’m hugely excited by the challenge ahead. There is a lot of work ahead of us and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players,” said Truter, who also coached Swallows FC.

The club also announced that former Amajita coach Thabo Senong has been deployed to the team’s youth structures, where he will be the head of the development.

Senong was serving as a second assistant to Tembo, with McDonald Makhubedu being the first assistant.