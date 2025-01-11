Shalulile the hero as Sundowns secure victory in DR Congo

The Namibian was only on the pitch for the last 10 minutes of the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile rescued his side from an embarrassing defeat at the hands of AS Maniema Union. ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Peter Shalulile came off the bench to help Mamelodi Sundowns record a 2-1 win over AS Maniema Union of DR Congo on Saturday afternoon at Stade de Martyrs.

It was an afternoon where the Brazilians were not at their best but managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Maniema looked as if they were on their way to a famous win, but Shalulile had other ideas.

The Namibian was only on the pitch for the last 10 minutes of the game where he scored an equaliser and forced the Maniema defence into a costly mistake that led to an own goal by Exaucia Moanda in injury time.

The game was played under scorching weather conditions, with temperatures reaching highs of 30 degrees Celsius. It made sense that officials stopped the game on four occasions to allow players the much-needed cooling breaks.

In the opening half, both Arthur Sales and Lucas Ribeiro missed great opportunities to put Sundowns in front. They were made to rue their missed chances as they went into the break a goal down. Jephte Kitambala separated the two sides heading into half-time.

Sales had the best chance of the opening half, but he shot wide after finding himself one-on-one with Maniema goalkeeper Efonge Brudel in the 7th minute.

The artificial pitch at Stade de Martyrs forced the game to be played at a slow pace, with Sundowns dominating possession. Just when the visitors looked like they had gained control of the game late in the first half, Kitambala produced a moment of individual brilliance to give Maniema the lead.

He went on a marauding run from his own half, bundling past Grant Kekana and withstanding Teboho Mokoena’s challenge to toe-poke home in the 38th minute.

Ronwen Williams will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post, but the lanky Kitambala showed tremendous strength to break the deadlock.

Maniema should have doubled their lead after Kitambala bulldozed his way into the box again to set up Basiala Amongo, who shot over the bar from close range.

Miguel Cardoso took off Sales at the beginning of the second half and replaced him with Tashreeq Matthews, but the change didn’t have the desired result as Maniema held firm. It was only when Shalulile came off the bench that parity was restored in the 83rd minute with a well-placed header. Moanda put the ball into his own net while trying to clear danger with Shalulile through on goal.

The result means Sundowns remain second in Group B, although they are level on points with AS FAR, who play Raja Casablanca later tonight. If FAR beat Raja, Sundowns will qualify for the last eight. The South African champions will face FAR at home on January 17 in their final group match.