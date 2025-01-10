Mdunyelwa positive about Sundowns Champions League aspirations

'Basically, any competition that we compete in, and we want to win it,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa is optimistic about winning his place back in the team after overcoming a groin injury. Mdunyelwa is not bothered by being an understudy to first-choice wing-back Khuliso Mudau.

The 25-year-old is in his second season at the Brazilians, where he has already picked up one league medal following his move from Chippa United. Mdunyelwa says he’s learning from the established Mudau, who has made the wing-back position his own at both club and national team level.

ALSO READ: Komphela focuses on the positives after the loss to Raja

“Yes, I did have an injury, but I’m back and I’m just waiting in the pack for my turn to come, and I’ll grab it with both hands,” he said at the last 32 draw of the Nedbank Cup on Thursday night.

“There’s a lot that I’m learning from him and it’s not a privilege, but I love the fact that I’m under him. I get to learn a lot about the game, both on and off the field. That helps me prepare better for games, so it’s a good thing.”

Sundowns will be away to AS Maniema Union of the DR Congo in a crucial CAF Champions League group stage match that will take place at Stade des Martyrs on Saturday.

Although Mdunyelwa was not part of the travelling party that left South Africa on Wednesday night, he expressed confidence in Masandawana’s new coach, Miguel Cardoso. Sundowns are bidding to reach the knockout phase and a win against Maniema will bring them closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

“We have a very good coach and we’re working well under him. We’re learning new things that are going to benefit us in the Champions League, league, and Nedbank Cup. Basically, any competition that we compete in, and we want to win it,” he said.

The Nedbank Cup might be the least of their worries at the moment, but Sundowns were drawn against amateur team Sibanye Golden Stars. Mdunyelwa added that they won’t be underestimating the third-tier ABC Motsepe League outfit.

“There are no easy draws, especially if you’re a professional. You have to be professional throughout, and it doesn’t matter who you face,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates learn Nedbank Cup fate

“What we’ve told ourselves is that any final we reach, we want to win it. We know how it feels to be on the other end of not winning a final, so should we be in another final, we’ll try by all means to win it.”