Pirates’ Riveiro looks to eliminate maths with CL qualification

'We know these three points will take us into the space we want to be in,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro addresses the media on Saturday ahead of his side’s Caf Champions League clash with CR Belouizdad. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is hoping for a victory that will avoid the need for calculators, when the Buccaneers host Algeria’s CR Belouizdad at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates are currently top of Champions League Group C, a point clear of Al Ahly and two ahead of Belouizdad. A win over the Algerian side on Sunday will seal the Buccaneers‘ place in the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since 2013.

Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘We are more focused on ourselves’

“We are more focused on ourselves than ever,” Riveiro said at Saturday’s official pre-match press conference.

“We are not using calculators at this stage. We want to win the game at home, we know these three points will take us into the space we want to be in. We will try to be active from the first minute, looking for the result we want.”

Belouizdad danger

Belouizdad won at home to Ahly in their last group stage match to move themselves back into contention. And despite beating them 2-1 on the first matchday in Algeria, Riveiro is well aware of the threat they can pose.

“They are capable of approaching the game in multiple ways. They are a versatile team, with really good players and with speed. Whatever they do, they do at a very high tempo,” added the Pirates head coach.