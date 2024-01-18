Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

18 Jan 2024

07:49 am

OPINION: Sports ministers should keep their noses out of Bafana’s business

It will be interesting to see if the Bafana coach says anything in the coming days about Kodwa's visit.

Zizi Kodwa - Sports Minister

Zizi Kodwa went into the Bafana Bafana dressing room and gave a speech after their loss to Mali on Tuesday. Picture: Backpagepix

In the hours after Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa put out a video of himself standing in the South African dressing room, giving the team his post match thoughts.

“Go forward, never lose hope, play as a team,” were among his pearls of wisdom, as well as a vow to drink a Castle Lager if South Africa make it to the knockout rounds.

I always find it puzzling when politicians, even sports ministers, choose to thrust themselves into a limelight in which I feel they have absolutely no place. This is the sanctity of a team dressing room, shortly after a demoralising Africa Cup of Nations defeat, and surely only the coaching staff should be speaking to the players?

I may be wrong, of course, maybe the players will say after a triumphant run through the group stages, that it was the thought of Kodwa downing a cold beer that provided the inspiration for wins over Namibia and Tunisia.

But I don’t think I am wrong and I’ll tell you who else I don’t think was impressed. In the same video, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is standing towards the back of the room, and for the whole of Kodwa’s speech he is staring at the floor, giving the impression of a man who would rather be anywhere else.

PSL Problems

It will be interesting to see if the Bafana coach says anything in the coming days about Kodwa’s visit, after all he has always showed a willingness to speak his mind, making no secret of late about his problems with the Premier Soccer League and their refusal to end the season on Christmas Eve, to allow him more time to prepare for the Afcon.

In a recent interview with Het Laaste Nieuws, a Belgian newspaper, Broos frankly gave the impression that he has had enough of the Bafana job and all its politics. Whether this was appropriate is open to debate, but having done fairly well with the team since taking over, one can also understand his frustration.

And this Kodwa incident is unlikely to have improved his mood.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Hugo Broos opinion zizi kodwa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe