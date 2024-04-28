Oskido bestowed Metro FM Lifetime Achievement Award as Tyla wins a solitary award

The night's biggest winner Kabza De Small wasn't in attendance due to illness.

The Metro FM Awards took place on Saturday night with Oskido being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award as leading nominee Tyla left with only one award.

“Celebrating three decades of democracy with a Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to the remarkable journey of my life. I am thankful for the gift of music, the freedom to create, and the support from our democratic government since our humble beginnings,” Oskido, whose real name is Oscar Mdlongwa, said in a statement on Sunday.

The Kalawa Jazmee co-founder was one of the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients at the Metro FM Awards in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The other recipients were 90s kwaito group Boom Shaka.

“I applaud Metro FM for awarding Oskido and Boom Shaka with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Oskido has inspired and molded generations of artists in democratic South Africa. Boom Shaka’s legacy continues to shape and influence South African culture,” said Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, who attended the awards ceremony.

“This award is not just for me; it’s for everyone who has been part of this incredible journey, from kwaito to house, amapiano, and the entire explosion of South African music that has captivated the world,” said Oskido.

Metro FM Awards

Themed Black To The Future and happening at the province’s biggest stadium for a second consecutive year, the awards had some of the country’s biggest celebrities in attendance.

From the newly married Cassper Nyovest to US R&B singer Goapele Mohlabane, the awards were well-attended.

Hosted by rapper and former Idols host Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho and Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha, the event was broadcast live on SABC.

Grammy Award winning Tyla, who was the leading nominee at this year’s instalment with six nods, only won one award, the Global Icon Award.

Kabza De Small and his collaborator Mthunzi Ndimande were the biggest winners on the night. Best Collaboration, Best Amapiano, Song of the Year and Best Produced Album for Isimo. Mthunzi accepted all the awards on the night, as Kabza was absent.

Watch: Kabza De Small and Mthunzi Ndimande win at Metro FM Awards

Real name Kabelo Motha, Kabza had his team release a statement on Saturday saying he wouldn’t be able to attend any of his gigs on Freedom Day due to illness.

“I understand this may have caused great inconvenience for the event promoters, their sponsors as well as my fans/supporters, therefore I truly apologise. My team, together with the promoters, are working on a new date for my performances,” read the statement.

The super producer was, however, in attendance at the awards’ pre-party at The Prestige Lifestyle Grand in Mbombela on Friday night.

