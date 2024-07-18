Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

18 Jul 2024

05:03 pm

Spurs confirm Dortley move to Kaizer Chiefs

'We wish Rushwin many blessings for his future endeavours,' said Spurs in a statement.

Rushwin Dortley - Bafana Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Rushwin Dortley played for Bafana Bafana at the recent Cosafa Cup. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs have confirmed that 22 year-old defender Rushwin Dortley has left them to join Kaizer Chiefs.

“We would like to thank Rushwin and his family for the belief and trust they entrusted in us over the years . With their support and patience , we were able to mould Rushwin into the great player and person that he is,” said Spurs via their Twitter account on Thursday.

“We wish Rushwin many blessings for his future endeavours.”

Dortley made 28 appearances for Cape Town Spurs this season, including in their final match of the campaign, a 2-0 win at home to Kaizer Chiefs that condemned Amakhosi to a tenth place finish in the DStv Premiership.

Relegated

Spurs were relegated to the Patrice Motsepe Championship after being finishing bottom of the league, but Dortley’s good personal season continued as he was selected for the Bafana Bafana squad that played recently in the 2024 Cosafa Cup.

Chiefs, who were previously linked with a move for Dortley back in 2022, have now landed their latest new signing, as they prepare for the 2023/24 season under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Amakhosi have already brought in goalkeeper Fiacre Ntswari and full back Bonani Sam as they looked to challenge for trophies after nine seasons without lifting a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

