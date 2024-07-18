Mobbie joins SuperSport ranks

SuperSport United have strengthened their squad again ahead of the 2024/2025 DStv Premiership season with the signing of Bafana Bafana international Nyiko Mobbie.

Mobbie, who spent the last three seasons at Sekhukhune United, joins Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a two-year deal with an option to renew.

Mobbie was part of Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad that won a bronze medal in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year under Hugo Broos. He is expected to fill in a gap at right-back with Kegan Johannes set to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Nyiko Mobbie … has been remarkably consistent for a player that has spent the last few years on various loan moves. We look forward to him settling in as a SuperSport United player and to helping us add to our trophy cabinet,” said SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews.

Mobbie, who made 27 league appearances for the Babina Noko last season, came to prominence at Free State Stars before the team was relegated. He has also been on the books of Stellenbosch FC before a move to Sundowns in 2020.

A stable home

He was sent on loan to Chippa United and later Sekhukhune without kicking a ball for Masandawana. The 29-year-old will finally have a stable home for the next two years in Tshwane.

SuperSport have also signed centre-back Pogiso Sanoka from TS Galaxy.

Veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has been rewarded with a one-year contract extension. Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that Gape Moralo, Bilal Baloyi and Gamphani Lungu have all signed two-year contract extensions.