Spurs down Galaxy to keep survival hopes alive

The victory was not enough to move Spurs off the bottom of the standings.

They might not have moved away from the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings, but Cape Town Spurs registered an important win against TS Galaxy, beating them 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



It was the Urban Warriors’ second successive victory in the league, having beaten AmaZulu 3-1 in their last DStv Premiership clash.



Goals by Ashley Cupido and Katlego Maphathe were enough to earn Ernst Middendorp’s side their third win of the season.



The victory was not enough to move Spurs off the bottom of the standings though, but they managed to close the gap between them and 15th placed Richards Bay, who suffered a 2-1 home loss to KwaZulu Natal neighbours Royal AM on Saturday, to just three points after 18 games played this season.



It was clear from the first whistle that Spurs wanted to get an early goal and they duly got one in the 12th minute when Cupido connected well with Gabriel Michael’s cross and powered the ball past Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.



Maphathe then doubled the Urban Warriors lead in the 27th minute, hammering home a powerful shot from few metres out.



With his team 2-0 down and Spurs looking like they will get a third, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic ringed in some changes, taking off Marks Munyai, Thato Khiba and Lindokuhle Mbatha and bringing in Nkosikhona Radebe, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Samir Nurkovic.



But Spurs kept their lead going into the half-time break.



It was all Galaxy in the second half as they pushed for goals, but the five-man Spurs defence kept them at bay to make sure that they register their third victory of the season.



Following the result, Galaxy remained seventh on the log with 24 points after 17 games.