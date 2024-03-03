Agent gives update on Khune future with Chiefs

The agent of Itumeleng Khune has given an update on the veteran goalkeeper’s future at Kaizer Chiefs.



Khune will see his contract with Chiefs expire at the end of the season and the club has already indicated that they will not renew it when it ends.



The 36-year-old goalkeeper is currently on suspension after he reportedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.



Bruce Bvuma has since assumed the number one position at the club with Brandon Petersen as his understudy.



Rumours are that DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United are interested in signing the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. His agent, Thato Matuka, however, insists that no club has acquired about Khune’s services.



Matuka also revealed that they are still in talks with Chiefs over the goalkeeper’s future.

“The engagements with the club about Itu’s future are ongoing. It’s a process, not overnight discussion,” Matuka told Far Post.

“There hasn’t been any offer or talks with any club.”



Word is that Khune may have played his last game for Chiefs, a club he has served for almost two decades.



Khune, who was promoted from the Chiefs development structures in 2004, has 345 appearances for Amakhosi and 151 clean sheets to his name.



The veteran goalkeeper also has 91 caps for South Africa.

