Stellies off to a flyer in Confed Cup opener

Andre De Jong scored Stellies' first goal in continental competition.

Sibusiso Dlamin (GK) of Nsingizini Hotspurs FC sends Bradley Mojela of Stellenbosch FC flying, resulting in a penalty kick during their Caf Confederation Cup clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC got off to a fantastic start in their first foray into continental competition on Saturday, winning 3-0 ‘away’ to Swaziland’s Nsingizini Hotspurs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Both legs of this Caf Confederations Cup first round qualifier are being played at the same stadium, with the Swazi side not have a stadium that meets Caf requirments for continental club football.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, have been forced to move Saturday’s return leg to Moses Mabhida, with the pitches at both Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium not in good enough condition to host matches.

De Jong strikes

Steve Barker’s side took the lead in the 35th minute, as Andre De Jong turned in Kyle Jurgens’ cross for the New Zealander’s second goal of the season, after he also netted in the 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over TS Galaxy.

Devin Titus then pounced on a mistake in the Hotspurs defence to double Stellies’ advantage three minutes before the break.

Fawaaz Basadien also scored his second goal of the season in the 71st minute, firing in a penalty after new signing Bradley Mojela was fouled in the area.