Stellies still looking to replace Rayners and Van Rooyen

'It would be unwise not to (replace them),' said Stellies head coach Steve Barker.

Steve Barker says Stellenbosch will definitely look to repalce Iqraam Rayners and Deano Van Rooyen. Picture: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker says the club will be looking to secure replacements for both Iqraam Rayners and Deano Van Rooyen before the transfer window closes.

Orlando Pirates have already announced the signing of right back Van Rooyen, while Iqraam Rayners has joined Mamelodi Sundowns, even if Masandawana are yet to officially annouced the Bafana attacker.

“It would be unwise not to (replace them),” said Barker on Saturday, after his side had beaten Nsingizini Hostspurs 3-0 in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“We have lost a really good right back (Van Rooyen) and we are thin in that position. I think Kyle (Jurgens) will become a top football in the country. But he is best as a central midfielder. He has helped us (at right back) but ultimately we want him to compete with Sihle (Nduli) in holding midfielde.r

“We we need a right back as a priority and to replace Iqraam.”

Despite losing two of their key players, Stellenbosch have started the season in excellent form, beating TS Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals, before their victory over Hotspurs.

‘Resilience’

Against the Swazi outfit, who were playing their ‘home’ leg in Durban, goals from Andre De Jong, Fawaaz Basadien and Devin Titus put the Cape Winelands side in a strong position for Saturday’s 2nd leg, which will be played at the same venue.

“One of the yet factors for our success as a club has been resilience, the ability to bounce back after setbacks” added Barker.

“Losing key players like Iqraam and Deano is never easy, but it provides opportunities for others. We have a good group of young players who just want to be successful.

“You have to find ways to win, we started with Galaxy and now we are one step closer to the next preliminary round.”