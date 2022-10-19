Sukazi hopes Galaxy will be clinical in front of goals against Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi believes his side is just short of luck when it comes to scoring goals in their games.

Sukazi is confident that they will start scoring soon and is crossing his fingers that it happens this evening when they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.



“Sometimes you need an element of luck, if you watch our games, we have dominated every last opponent we have played against in the last three games. For some reason, we just have been lacking in luck in converting our chances. I hope tomorrow (Wednesday) it will be the day, but even if it does not, it is not a train smash, the goals will come,” said the Galaxy chairman, who has been supporting his ladies team at the Sasol National League Championships in Polokwane.



While Galaxy have been struggling with goals, the Mpumalanga based team have been solid at the back with seven clean-sheets.

“As soon as they come we will win games, because we have a proven record in our defence. In the last 10 games we have conceded three goals and we have seven clean sheets. All we need now is just to score and we win the match. So, hopefully it will rain goals (against Chiefs), it’s been dry in the country,” commented Sukazi.

Sukazi’s Galaxy have recorded 11 points in their last 10 league fixtures. The club is sitting in 11th spot on the league standings.