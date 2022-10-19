Hlatshwayo should still be Bafana captain, says Hunt

Ntokozo Gumede

Like the purple jacaranda trees that are blooming in the capital city, Thulani Hlatshwayo’s form looks just as good as he has found a new lease of life at SuperSport United.

Nicknamed after one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson, Hlatshwayo has been the mainstay at United’s rear guard, forming an immovable and unshakable partnership with Botswana captain, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

On Tuesday night, “Tyson” helped Matsatsantsa A Pitori keep a clean sheet against Stellenbosch FC, beating them 2-0 to move to the summit of the DStv Premiership table.

Hlatshwayo’s coach, Gavin Hunt, has always believed in the former Orlando Pirates defender, and Hunt is of the view that Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, should consider reintroducing “Tyson” into the national team setup.

“Tyson should still be captain of Bafana, I don’t care what anybody says,” Hunt said.

“He is 31 years old and he is not even in his prime, he just had a rough patch (at Pirates) and you can’t throw away a player like that, no chance. But that’s just my opinion,” he added.

Hunt, meanwhile, is taking a modest stance when it comes to SuperSport’s title aspirations, saying it is too soon to throw their name in the hat for league honours.

“The true reflection will be in January when the games come in thick and fast because when the games are spread, it makes it a bit easier. Our last game was 10 days ago and the next one is in 11 days.

Gavin Hunt hoping to have Margeman injury free in 11 days time. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“Hopefully by then we can get one or two players back from injury. I always say that without disrupting, you need to change winning teams because it keeps the hunger and the desire,” said Hunt.



Hunt also gave his thoughts on new signings Siphesihle Ndlovu and Grant Margeman.

“Grant and Ndlovu have been outstanding, they ran the midfield in the recent games and I feel Ndlovu should have been Man-of-the-Match against Stellies, he was outstanding.

“We need to try and get him fitter and stronger so we can move forward. I have the kids and they’re all young but I will keep bringing them in. We can’t be worried… let’s go.”