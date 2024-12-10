New Sundowns coach Cardoso wants to follow in Mosimane’s footsteps

'I’m a very humble person but also at the time I’m very demanding because we need to win (trophies)on a regular basis,' said the new Sundowns head coach.

New Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has wasted no time in promising to deliver success after Manqoba Mngqithi shown the door following a run of indifferent results.

Cardoso revealed his ambition to following in the footsteps of Pitso Mosimane, who is arguably the Brazilians‘ most successful coach.

Sundowns’ biggest target

The Caf Champions League remains Sundowns’ biggest target this season. The competition has eluded Masandawana for the past eight years. They only won it in 2016, when Mosimane was head coach. Cardoso addressed the media shortly after he was announced as Mngqithi’s successor on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m a person of values and values also speak to the identity of the club (Sundowns). I had the privilege to speak about that with the chairman about values like excellence, integrity and honesty will be the base of our work,” Cardoso said.

“I’m a man of people and like to connect with people … a very humble person but also at the time I’m very demanding because we need to win (trophies)on a regular basis. We need to contribute to opening a new page at the club, so that one day we’ll be even bigger.

“I want to be remembered like (former Sundowns coaches) Pitso Mosimane, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela. I also want to be known amongst you firstly as a good person, a good coach and also as a winner. I also want to give a word to the fans of the club that we can be together in good and bad moments. We’ll try not to have bad moments … but we need to be a family.”

Carodoso has brought in three of his assistants at Sundowns – Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo. They will be joined on the bench by senior coach Steve Komphela and goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene who survived the chop.

Cardoso – ‘It was a common decision’

“I’m very happy with the staff that I have and it was a common decision to keep Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene with us because they can help us by the quality of their work and experience they have,” the Portuguese coach said.

“They are locals can give us insights that we need. It was not imposed otherwise I would not say this in front of you. It was also my decision because I felt that they can be key and I will also work with the old physio department.”