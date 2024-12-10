Billiat is still assessing his future after Yadah exit

"It's true that clubs have made contact with him at the moment, there's nothing yet on the table that we can speak about," said a source.

Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe celebrates goal during the 2025 AFCON Qualifier match against Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the 10 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

There are no concrete offers yet for Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat who is reportedly looking for a return to the Betway Premiership.



The 34-year-old had a season to remember with Yadah FC in his native country after leaving Kaizer Chiefs last year.

In his time back in the Zimbabwe Premier League, Billiat scored 13 goals to finish in second place on the top-scorers chart and four goals behind Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders. Billiat has admitted in a recent interview that he’s evaluating his options in South Africa with a number of teams having shown interest.

Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City are rumoured to be interested in the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker but a source to the player revealed that there are no solid offers as yet.

So prolific was Billiat with Yadah that he came out of international retirement to help The Warriors of Zimbabwe to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Morocco.

“Khama loves South Africa and he’s looking to end his career there and maybe even chase the goal scoring record in the PSL. His contact with Yadah runs out at the end of this month.

“Maybe then things will become clear as to what’s the next move but he definitely wants a new club as soon as possible with the AFCON set for next year and he wants to be in top shape.”