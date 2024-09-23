Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

23 Sep 2024

12:44 pm

Sundowns keep their focus with Chiefs on the horizon

'The one on the weekend we will prepare for … after Gallants,' said Nku.

Lesiba Nku - Mamelodi Sundowns

Lesiba Nku says he is fit again and ready to play for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lesiba Nku says his side are fully concentrated on their Betway Premiership encounter with Marumo Gallants on Tuesday afternoon at Loftus Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Van Rooyen delighted with Orlando debut

Masandawana will take on Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium in a much-anticipated clash, but both sides also have games in midweek, with Kaizer Chiefs travelling to face AmaZulu on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns focused on Gallants, not Chiefs

“Our focus is on the game tomorrow against Marumo Gallants, we will go game by game, the one on the weekend we will prepare for … after Gallants,” said Nku.

The 28 year-old knows Gallants head coach Dan Malesela well, having played for him at Gallants in the 2022/23 season.

“He likes to play tiki-taka, he likes to keep the ball, which is what we do at Sundowns, so it should be a competitive game,” added Nku, who says he is fit again after missing the start of the season with an injury.

“I am recovered and ready to play now,” said the Sundowns man.

Gallants dangerous despite losses to Chiefs and Arrows

Gallants have lost both their opening Betway Premiership matches, losing 2-1 at home to Chiefs before going down 2-0 at Golden Arrows on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs announce two departures on transfer deadline day

“They are playing very well, they were just not lucky to win their games,” said Nku, however.

“I think we must not underestimate them because they lost two games. We kust just go in with a plan for how to be victorious.”

Read more on these topics

AmaZulu F.C. Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Marumo Gallants

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Just tragic’: Body of missing US star student Brook Cheuvront found on Devil’s Peak
Politics ANC will continue to honour Gordhan’s memory by getting rid of corruption – Mbalula [VIDEO]
News Snow in KZN: Why was SA’s disaster management caught off guard?
Crime N2 kidnapping drama: Ransom demand made for woman abducted in Eastern Cape
Rugby Rassie laments Manie’s missed penalty: ‘Not the fairy tale ending’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES