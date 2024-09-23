Sundowns keep their focus with Chiefs on the horizon

'The one on the weekend we will prepare for … after Gallants,' said Nku.

Lesiba Nku says he is fit again and ready to play for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lesiba Nku says his side are fully concentrated on their Betway Premiership encounter with Marumo Gallants on Tuesday afternoon at Loftus Stadium.

Masandawana will take on Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium in a much-anticipated clash, but both sides also have games in midweek, with Kaizer Chiefs travelling to face AmaZulu on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns focused on Gallants, not Chiefs

“Our focus is on the game tomorrow against Marumo Gallants, we will go game by game, the one on the weekend we will prepare for … after Gallants,” said Nku.

The 28 year-old knows Gallants head coach Dan Malesela well, having played for him at Gallants in the 2022/23 season.

“He likes to play tiki-taka, he likes to keep the ball, which is what we do at Sundowns, so it should be a competitive game,” added Nku, who says he is fit again after missing the start of the season with an injury.

“I am recovered and ready to play now,” said the Sundowns man.

Gallants dangerous despite losses to Chiefs and Arrows

Gallants have lost both their opening Betway Premiership matches, losing 2-1 at home to Chiefs before going down 2-0 at Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“They are playing very well, they were just not lucky to win their games,” said Nku, however.

“I think we must not underestimate them because they lost two games. We kust just go in with a plan for how to be victorious.”