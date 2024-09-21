Kaizer Chiefs announce two departures on transfer deadline day

Chiefs announced the moves on transfer deadline day.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen will be going on loan for the 2024/25 season in attempt to get regular game time.



Radebe will spend this season on loan at Richards Bay, while Jansen has joined Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United.



ALSO READ: Sekhukhune confirm Mbule loan signing from Sundowns

Chiefs announced the moves on transfer deadline day on Friday.

Chiefs Announce Loan Moves for Radebe and Jansen



Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce that talented players Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen will be going on loan for the upcoming season.



Radebe will join Richards Bay FC in KwaZulu-Natal, while Jansen will suit up for the… pic.twitter.com/mIXlfbwY8X — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 20, 2024

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce that talented players Sabelo Radebe and Donay Jansen will be going on loan for the upcoming season,” the club confirmed.

“Radebe will join Richards Bay FC in KwaZulu-Natal, while Jansen will suit up for the Tshwane-based SuperSport United, both in search of valuable game time and development opportunities.



“‘Bibo’ Radebe, a promising midfielder known for his agility and playmaking abilities, will provide Richards Bay with added tactical flexibility in their quest for success in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Donay Jansen, a solid wing-back with impressive skills, is set to bolster SuperSport United’s backline.”



ALSO READ: New United man looking to emulate former Chiefs striker Musona



Chiefs sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, has explained why the sent the duo out on loan.

“Both Sabelo and Donay are products of our Youth Development Academy and have immense potential, and we believe these loan moves will allow them to gain crucial experience,” said Motaung Jr.



“We are committed to their growth as players and are confident they will return to us even stronger,” he added.