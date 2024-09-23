Pirates’ Van Rooyen delighted with Orlando debut

Orlando Pirates’ new right back Deano Van Rooyen expressed his joy at playing his first game for the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium, after they beat Chippa United 2-0 in the Betway Premiership last week.

I am happy to make my debut here at Orlando Stadium it was great feeling. We just can continue from here,” Van Rooyen told Pirates media.

Pirates’ Van Rooyen – ‘(the fans) played a big part’

“If your mentality is right, you can achieve anything you want. Obviously, you must start with a win at home. It just boosts the confidence going forward to the next game and for the league going forward.

“(The fans) played a big part in the game; I feel that they are the 12th man in the field of play. They encourage us, I am happy for them to come in every week to the game.”

Van Rooyen made his debut for Pirates in the 2-0 away Champions League win for the Buccaneers against Jwaneng Galaxy, and also played as the Buccaneers won 1-0 in Orlando on Saturday to seal their place in the group stages.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, meanwhile, has praised the contribution of Van Rooyen since the former Stellenbosch captain arrived at Pirates ahead of the new season.

Pirates’ Van Rooyen is ‘used to competing for trophies’

“Deano …. showed already that he can make an impact in the team,” Riveiro told Times LIVE.

“He is used to competing for trophies already coming from Stellenbosch and doing a fantastic job there with the rest of the team.

“For us it’s a guarantee of immediate competition for the starting eleven and a guarantee whenever he is on the field, he will give us something.”

Pirates will next resume their Betway Premiership campaign with a home game against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.