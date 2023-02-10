Sundowns Ladies enjoy perfect start to Super League

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Hollywoodbets Super League (HBSL) defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign, with the Brazilian Ladies recording two wins in as many games.

Sundowns Ladies defeated Richmond United and Ma-Indies in their opening two fixtures, recording six points and scoring four goals in the process, while conceding one.

In their last game against Ma-Indies, coach Jerry Tshabalala handed new signing Thato Letsoso her debut, with the defender coming on as a second half substitute in the win.

Letsoso, who has a number of caps for Banyana Banyana, was delighted with her first game, especially since the team managed to come back from one goal down to win the match 3-1 against the Limpopo club.

“We had a shaky start to the game because our opponents were quite formidable and grabbed the opening goal. Despite that early setback, we didn’t panic and responded well by equalizing before the break,” Letsoso told the Sundowns website.

“We improved after the restart and I’m very excited to have contributed to the team’s success in my first game for this great club. We’re already looking forward to the next game.”

Meanwhile, Melinda Kgadiete, who also scored a goal against Ma-Indies, concedes that the team had a slow start to the game.

“We faced a team that deployed a low block throughout the game, making it difficult for us at times. Thus, we had to be inventive to break them down, and we eventually did so after a slow start. We’re never happy when we concede goals, as we work hard in training to prevent them,” said Kgadiete.

“I’m very happy to have gotten on the score-sheet because I struggled during the opening game against Richmond United. Making a direct contribution to the team’s win today excites me greatly.”

Sundowns won’t be in action until 25th February when they take on First Touch Academy. But, there are plenty of fixtures coming up this weekend in the HBSL.

Saturday

Tshwane University of Technology v Copper Belts FC

Thunderbirds Ladies v Durban Ladies

Sunday

University of Pretoria v TS Galaxy Queens

University of Johannesburg v Coal City Wizards

Royal AM v First Touch Academy