TTM relocates to the Free State, but is the club sold again? 

Since buying out Bidvest Wits a few seasons ago, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have been involved in one scandal after the other.

The club was sold off six months after it had acquired the DStv Premiership status of Wits and was later renamed as Marumo Gallants.

But the then-Limpopo based side again bought the status of a first division team and campaigned in the country’s second tier.

And now news reaching the Mgosi Squad desk is that the club may have been sold off again and moved to the Free State.

A source who is close to the side said he is not sure what the arrangement is but TTM have already made the move to the Free State.

“I am not sure of the full details because no one in that club will tell you exactly what is going on,” said a source.

Left without a team after sale of Celtic and Stars

“But what I know is that they have moved to the Free State and will now play their home games at (Dr) Petrus Malabela Stadium,” said a source.

The Dr Petrus Malabela Stadium was used by Bloemfontein Celtic for their home games while they campaigned in the top flight.

Celtic was sold two years ago to Shauwn Mkhize, who then renamed the club after her son Andile Mpisane with the prefix Royal in front.

TTM’s move from Venda has come as a shock to many as it was Gallants who were reported to be in talks with the Free State government over a switch.

Phakaaathi reported how a man addressed a crowd of Celtic supporters ensuring them that they will soon have a team to support.

Reading what he claimed was a letter from Gallants chairman Abram Sello, he said Gallants would change their name to include the words ‘Celtic’ in it much to the excitement of the crowd.

Now it seems it has been TTM who have since made the move but the details are still sketchy and efforts to get clarity from the club proved futile.

But if the move has indeed happened, TTM will be the only club playing in the professional ranks from the Free State.

The province has been short of professional football since both Celtic and Free State Stars folded and sold their status.

Stars sold their Motsepe Foundation Championship status to Casric Stars at the beginning of the season.