Sundowns Ladies set to be crowned Super League champions

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will be looking to end their season on a high when they take on Richmond Ladies in their final fixture of the Hollywoodbets Super League campaign at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Pretoria-based side has managed to retain their domestic league title following their disappointing loss in the final of the Caf Women’s Champions League.

In their last game against UJ Ladies, head coach Jerry Tshabalala was happy with his troops as Miche Minnies scored a brace, while Tiisetso Makhubela scored another goal to take their 26th win of the season.

“We were up against a very solid team who have taken the league by storm. Our tactics had to be spot on and our domination of the ball showed how much we executed our game plan to perfection,” said Tshabalala.

“At certain moments, we made tactical changes to keep the team fresh because we have had a very long season that saw us play across three different competitions. Overall, it was a good result for us and we are very excited with the way we took our chances.”

In Richmond Ladies, Sundowns Ladies face a side that has managed to improve this season and they go into this game in seventh place on the league standings after they managed to accumulate 48 points.

While Banyana Ba Style will be lifting the championship trophy today, Golden Ladies and Tsunami Queens will be going back to the Sasol League after being relegated having finished in 15th and 16th place respectively.

Rest of the fixtures:

TUT v Golden Ladies

Thunderbirds Ladies v Ma-Indies

City Lads v Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies

Vasco da Gama v Coal City Wizards

UWC v Durban Ladies

UJ v First Touch FC

Tsunami Queens v JVW FC

Richmond Ladies v Sundowns Ladies