Hunt wants Grobler to stay at SuperSport United

Bradley Grobler’s time at SuperSport United is almost up, at least contractually, as the lethal forward is left with only seven months in his current deal.



“That is for the powers that be. I know my feeling and of course I’d keep him,” said Hunt.



Grobler can sign a pre-contract with any team in January if Matsatsantsa A Pitori don’t make their intentions clear.

Grobler is in his 11th season with SuperSport, and is currently the club’s leading top goal scorer.

The 34-year-old has only won the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot once, but Hunt believes there could have been more of those gongs in his trophy cabinet.

“If he was fit every season he would have been the top goalscorer every season in the last five years. For me he is a very good finisher and a very good player but we have to keep him fit,” he added.

The four-time league-winning coach went on to stress about the DStv Premiership taking a premature break for the on-going Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



The last round of games were played at the end of last month and Hunt feels the Premier Soccer League could have stretched it for a few more weeks.

“We could have played a few more games because we stopped three weeks ago and we could have played at least seven more games. Right now we play on the 30th, the 3rd of January and again on the 7th. Maybe January was going to be easy on a lot of us if we played a few more games before the break,” said The Spartans mentor.