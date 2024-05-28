Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

Jonty Mark

28 May 2024

Sundowns' Lorch 'in tears' after Instagram video goes viral

'Lorch is a human who makes mistakes,' said Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena.

Thembinkosi Lorch - Rulani Mokwena - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorch hugs Rulani Mokwena after Sundowns’ 5-1 win at Kaizer Chiefs on May 2. Mokwena this week leapt to his players’ defence after an Instagram video showed him dancing with two women, seemingly under the influence of alcohol. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said that Masandawana attacker Thembinkosi Lorch phoned him crying after an Instagram live video of him dancing with two women, seemingly under the influence of alcohol, went viral.

“We brought him in to help the team and we brought him in knowing who he is and what he is about. Like everybody else, Lorch is a human who makes mistakes,” Mokwena told Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified on Monday.

“Who is perfect? I’m probably more imperfect than him and  make  more mistakes than him.

“He phoned me … he was in tears and that broke me for sure because I’m close to my players. When my players are crying and … emotional, I get emotional and I cry and feel their pain too.”

Thembinkosi Lorch put the video out on his own Instagram page on Sunday, showing him dancing with two unidentified women.

The 30 year-old Sundowns forward was said to be celebrating his side’s DStv Premiership triumph, though they did lose their only match of the season on Saturday at home to Cape Town City.

One game left

Masandawana still have one game left to play in the 2023/24 campaign, the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Lorch was suspended by Orlando Pirates in November, after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala – he was sentenced to three years in prison, though that sentence was suspended for five years.

Pirates didn’t take long to controversially lift Lorch’s suspension, before selling him to Sundowns in January. Lorch has scored six goals in 20 appearances for Sundowns in all competitions, including three in the Nedbank Cup.

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Thembinkosi Lorch

